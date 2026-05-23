Swimmer's Daily

How Adults Can Learn to Swim Fast | Complete Beginner Swimming Lesson with Jonny Rocket | Rocket Swimming

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rokur
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Learn How to Swim in 3 Days. Beginner swimmer Kerima works with instructor Jonny Rocket to overcome one of the biggest struggles adult swimmers face: breathing during freestyle swimming.

At the start, Kerima could not breathe while swimming and could not swim freestyle or backstroke independently. By the end of the lesson, she is swimming laps on her own and taking her first successful freestyle breaths without assistance.

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