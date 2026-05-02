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A New Kind of Swim Class? Groups Change How They Teach Water Safety to Kids | NBC Chicago

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rokur
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Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 through 4, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two suburban Chicago groups are hoping to battle that statistic — but not with your average swim class.

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