Swimmer's Daily

See 100-Year-Old Woman Fulfill Her Dream to Swim With Otters | TODAY

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rokur
in ,

A woman named Evelyn recently celebrated her 100th birthday and fulfilled a lifelong dream to swim with otters. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.

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