Swimmer's Daily

Local Olympian Performs at USA Artistic Swimming Youth Championships | WGRZ-TV

by

rokur
in

Anita Alvarez, a Tonawanda native and Olympic silver medalist, performed in the USA Artistic Swimming Youth Championships, showcasing local athletic talent.

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