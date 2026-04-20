Swimmer's Daily

‘It Was Therapeutic’ Michael Phelps Reflects on His Olympic Career | NBC News

by

rokur
in

NBC News’ Tom Llamas sat down with Olympian Micheal Phelps to reflect on his swimming career, his struggles, and his life post Olympic Games.

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