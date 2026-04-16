Swimmer's Daily

Swimmer Struck by Jet Ski on Lake Tyler Hospitalized With Non-Life Threatening Injuries | CBS19

by

rokur
in

A swimmer is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a jet ski on Lake Tyler, according to Smith County Emergency Services District #2.

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