Popular Food Influencer and Family Killed Trying to Rescue Drowning Woman | Men’s Journal

Ben Wood, an American food and craft beer influencer living in Chile, his partner, and his visiting father were all killed this week while attempting to rescue a woman who appeared to be drowning.

Wood, his partner Maria Jose “Pepa” Duarte, his father Norman Wood, and Patricia del Pilar Bello Labe—a 26-year-old woman struggling to swim off the coast of Algarrobo, Chile—all died Monday in the tragic event. The woman’s partner, Felipe Hernández Bustos—who also jumped into the water to try and save her—was the only survivor.

