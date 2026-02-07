Is the New ‘Olympics on Steroids’ Event Revolutionizing Sport, or Dangerous and Disrespectful? | ITV News

Enhanced Games competitors will be allowed, if not encouraged, to take performance-enhancing drugs like steroids, testosterone, and growth hormones, which are typically legal to possess but are banned in competitive sport.

Organisers hope the event will remove the stigma of using the substances and promote safer ways in which to push human limits.

Critics argue the use of performance enhancers crosses an ethical line, but there are also concerns for the athletes’ long-term health.

According to USADA, the US Anti-Doping Agency, performance-enhancing drugs have the ability to drastically alter the human body and potentially change biological functions.

They also have the ability to improve athletic performance, but can be extremely dangerous and in some situations, fatal.