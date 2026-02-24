Swimmer's Daily

Child Nearly Drowns During Unsupervised Visit With Mom | FOX 35 Orlando

A Brevard County mother is back behind bars after a near-fatal drowning involving her toddler. The incident raises questions about how she was granted unsupervised access to her children while still facing felony charges for a previous child abuse case. A judge, DCF and case manager all agreed the mother could have unsupervised access with her children.

