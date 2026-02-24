‘I Tried to Save Her’: 911 Call Released in Case of Doctor Accused of Staging Daughter’s Drowning | WPLG Local 10

Swimmer's Daily

Officials released audio of an Oklahoma pediatrician’s eerie 911 calls claiming her young daughter was drowning in a pool at a short-term rental home in El Portal. Investigators said it was all an act to cover up the little girl’s death.

See WPLG Local 10

