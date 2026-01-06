Why Kids Are Burning Out in Competitive Swimming | Swimmingly

Swimmer's Daily

At The USSA Interview, Olympian Charlie Houchin shares why he decided to challenge the way youth swimming is being run today, and what pushed him to start Swimmingly.

