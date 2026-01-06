Middletown YMCA Lifeguards Save Life of Swimmer in Cardiac Arrest | CT Insider

Kevin McCaffrey wouldn’t be alive today if not for the heroic actions of four Northern Middlesex YMCA lifeguards and Middletown first responders.

Lifeguard Heather McDougall was on duty at the pool when she saw something was wrong, and Tyler Williams, the swim team coordinator, was also in the building and came to his aid along with lifeguards Catherine Fulner and Hanna Testa, who were off duty and swimming laps. The four of them administered CPR for 16 minutes as they waited for medical personnel to arrive, officials said.

McCaffrey said the cardiologist who treated him later called him “a miracle” for recovering without brain damage.

