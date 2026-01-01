Swimmer's Daily

‘Shocking’ Decline in Swimming Standards for Children in Australia | Sky News Australia

by

rokur
in

Royal Life Saving Australia CEO Justin Scarr says the decline in swimming standards for children in Australia should be “shocking all of us”.

“Fifty metres is what we say should be a benchmark for children leaving primary school,” Dr Scarr told Sky News contributor Jaimee Rogers.

“50 per cent can’t swim that at all.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.