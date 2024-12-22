Why the End-Of-Year Period Is Australia’s Deadliest Time of Year for Drownings | ABC News (Australia)

Swimmer's Daily

The period between Christmas and New Year’s is the deadliest time of the year for drownings in Australia, with the data from Royal Life Saving Australia showing 26 per cent of deaths occurring during this period in 2023. The organisation’s CEO Justin Scarr says most of these deaths occur on the first day of the holidays because of unfamiliarity with the victim’s holiday destination.

