Australians Urged to Understand Their ‘Swimming Abilities’ as Summer Heats Up | Sky News Australia

Royal Life Saving CEO Justin Scarr has urged Australians heading to the beach this summer to understand their “swimming abilities” and to choose a location which suits the abilities of them and their group.

With summer well underway, Royal Life Saving is reminding everyone to make safety a priority during the festive season to prevent more lives from being lost.

Data shows the week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day is the deadliest time of year for drowning in Australia.