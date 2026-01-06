Can An Elite Marathoner Become a Pro Swimmer? | Phily Bowden

I’m a professional marathon runner and for the next 30 days, I decided to do the one thing I’m absolutely terrible at: swimming.

I’m injured so I can’t run and the only cardio I’m allowed to do is the sport I’ve avoided for over 20 years. I hate it. I’m bad at it. And I’d usually just… not do it.

So instead, I committed to 30 days of sucking at swimming and not quitting.