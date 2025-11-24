Winter Swimmers Brave –30°C Temperatures in Yakutsk, Russia’s Coldest Major City | APT

In Russia’s Yakutsk — the world’s coldest major city — members of a winter swimming club braved –30°C temperatures to dive into 0°C water.

Despite the freezing conditions, swimmers say the water feels warm compared to the air. Locals believe the icy plunges boost immunity and strengthen the body against illness.

Yakutsk, located deep in the permafrost of the Russian Far East, often endures temperatures below –60°C in winter. In this region, –30°C is considered relatively warm.