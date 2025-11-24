Swimmer's Daily

Winter Swimmers Brave –30°C Temperatures in Yakutsk, Russia’s Coldest Major City | APT

by

rokur
in

In Russia’s Yakutsk — the world’s coldest major city — members of a winter swimming club braved –30°C temperatures to dive into 0°C water.

Despite the freezing conditions, swimmers say the water feels warm compared to the air. Locals believe the icy plunges boost immunity and strengthen the body against illness.

Yakutsk, located deep in the permafrost of the Russian Far East, often endures temperatures below –60°C in winter. In this region, –30°C is considered relatively warm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.