Vancouver Aquatic Centre Closure Causes Overcrowding at Other Pools | CBC British Columbia

in ,

It’s been two weeks since falling concrete forced the closure of the Vancouver Aquatic Centre. The debris fell into the pool but no one was injured. But as Troy Charles reports, regular users and other pool patrons are feeling the effects of the shutdown.

