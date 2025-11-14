Navy Diver Makes History Swimming English Channel Backwards | 7NEWS

Swimmer's Daily

Former Navy diver Chief Petty Officer Ashley Semmens created history by becoming the first person to swim the English Channel on his back using only fins. He completed the world-first challenge in June, battling strong tides and icy waters to cross the channel in less than 12 hours, raising money to support veterans’ mental health.

