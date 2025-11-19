Swimmer's Daily

AOTW: Blake Fazio Rides the Waves to Alaska High School Swimming Glory | Alaska’s News Source

by

rokur
in

A swimming star from Chugiak just achieved countless athletes’ dream: going out on top.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.