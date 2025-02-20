Swimmers Upset Over New Design of Vancouver Aquatic Centre | CBC British Columbia

Swimmer's Daily

Plans to make over the Vancouver Aquatic Centre will be presented to the city’s park board for a decision next Monday. But as Meera Bains reports, some swimmers are upset with the new design, which shows the pool size will be cut in half.

