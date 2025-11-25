Teen Drowns After Sandbank Collapse at Central Coast | 7NEWS

Swimmer's Daily

An 18-year-old swimmer has drowned at Soldiers Beach on the Central Coast after a sandbank collapsed, sending four young men into the water and a dangerous rip current. Three of the swimmers were rescued, with two local surfers helping to save one of the teens, but one 18-year-old was swept out to sea despite extensive search efforts by police, marine command and rescue helicopter crews. The drowning is being treated as a tragic accident with a report to be prepared for the coroner.

