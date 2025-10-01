New Shark Attack Resistant Wetsuits Put To The Test | 10 News+

Swimmer's Daily

The number of recorded shark attacks in Australia is on the rise, and people are looking for a way to stay safe in the water. Scientists from Flinders University have created bite-resistant wetsuits, and put their innovation to the test by feeding the suits to the dangerous predators.

