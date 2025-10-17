Swimmer's Daily

Ross Noble Reveals Surprising Impact of Swimming With Sharks | Lorraine

rokur
He’s one of the UK’s most unpredictable and quick-witted comedians and after more than 35 years of doing stand-up, Ross Noble is back with a brand new tour ‘Cranium of Curiosities’. Ross joins Lorraine to tell us all about what audiences can expect on his 58 date run and how much he is looking forward to having many sausage rolls on the road. Ross also tells us how taking part in ‘Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters’ has left a lasting impact on him.

