Swimmer's Daily

Swimming With A Snake That Could Swallow A Human Whole | River Monsters

by

rokur
in

Jeremy Wade plunges into the murky lair of a river beast: a 20-foot Anaconda!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.