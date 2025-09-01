Swimmer's Daily

Chasing the Black Line With Geoff Huegill | World Aquatics

by

rokur
in

After retiring in 2004, Geoff Huegill put on 50 kilos. Four years later, he staged a remarkable comeback. Today, he’s once again chasing the black line at the World Aquatics Masters Championships: this time for fun, fitness, and old friends.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.