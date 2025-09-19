Swimmer's Daily

Caught on Camera: Pod of Orcas Ram Boats, Sinking 1 | Today

by

rokur
in

Heart-stopping video shows the moment a pod of orcas swarms a tourist sailboat about five miles off the coast of Portugal. The orcas repeatedly rammed the boat, eventually sinking it. All passengers were rescued without injury. Later that day, the same pod of orcas targeted another boat. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.