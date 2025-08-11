Swimmers Killed After Being Blown up by Black Sea Mines Drifting Into Tourist Beaches | The Sun

Swimmer's Daily

At least three holidaymakers have been killed in a horror double explosion after sea mines washed into popular tourist beaches in southern Ukraine.

The blasts tore through the Black Sea resort area of Zatoka at around 11.30am on Sunday, sending shockwaves through crowds of sunseekers.

