Social Media Post Sparks Donations for Vigo County Swim Program | WTHI-TV

Social Media Post Sparks Donations for Vigo County Swim Program

The Vigo County School Corporation’s aquatic center received a generous donation thanks to a social media post. Organizers of the Swim by 7 program identified a need for towels and swimsuits to support their initiative.

