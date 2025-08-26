San Francisco Crews Searching for Swimmer Reported Missing Near Aquatic Park | ABC7 News Bay Area

Swimmer's Daily

San Francisco police are searching for 35-year-old swimmer Nikolas Tomasevic who went missing at Aquatic Park Cove on Saturday. Flags are at half staff at the Dolphin Swimming and Boating Club, where he was a member.

