3-Year-Old Boy Drowns on His Birthday at Northeast Side Apartment Pool | News 4 San Antonio

3-Year-Old Boy Drowns on His Birthday at Northeast Side Apartment Pool

A family gathering at a San Antonio apartment complex ended in tragedy Wednesday night when a 3-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool, according to authorities.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police were called to the complex near Nacogdoches Road and Judson Road on the Northeast Side. Emergency responders arrived to find the child unresponsive.

