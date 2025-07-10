World Aquatics Champioships Singapore 2025 – Everything You Need to Know | World Aquatics

Swimmer's Daily

From swimming and diving to water polo and artistic swimming, the biggest aquatic stage returns this time in Singapore! In this video, we break down everything you need to know about the 2025 edition of the World Aquatics Championships

