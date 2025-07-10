Swimmer's Daily

The Real Reason I Left Olympic Swimming to Become a Navy SEAL | Mike Ritland

rokur
Mike Ritland interviews Olympic swimmer Larsen Jensen about the REAL reason he left elite swimming behind to pursue the brutal challenge of becoming a Navy SEAL. Larsen reveals the deep mental drive and childhood inspirations that pushed him from the pool to the battlefield.

