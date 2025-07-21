Swimmer's Daily

Teen Swimmer Hospitalized After Being Pulled From Framingham Pond | WCVB Channel 5 Boston

by

rokur
in

A teenager swimmer was hospitalized Sunday after he was pulled from a pond in Framingham, the city’s deputy fire chief said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.