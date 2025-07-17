Swimmer's Daily

Police Recommend Child Abuse Charges in Death of Trigg Kiser | 12 News

by

rokur
in

The police department announced Tuesday it was recommending a charge of child abuse, a Class 4 felony, against Brady Kiser.

See 12 News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.