Swimmer's Daily

Port St. Lucie Police Investigate Drowning of Child With Autism | WPBF 25 News

by

rokur
in

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is investigating the drowning of a 5-year-old child named Zam Tuang, who has autism.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.