Child Drowns at Home in Bannockburn, Police Say | WGN News

A child died Monday afternoon after drowning at a home in Bannockburn.

The Bannockburn Police Department said at around 2 p.m., police officers and paramedics with the Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Department were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Illinois Route 22 for reports of a drowning.’

Authorities arrived at the home and quickly began trying to resuscitate a child. Paramedics then took the child to Highland Park Hospital where resuscitative efforts continued, but the child was ultimately pronounced dead in the emergency department, according to authorities.

