‘I Think It’s Only the Start for Summer McIntosh’: Fred Vergnoux Is Coaching Greatness | CBC Sports

At Canadian swim trials Summer McIntosh broke 3 world records in 5 days and coach Fred Vergnoux was by her side. The Ready Room sat down with Vergnoux to learn his coaching ethos, discuss the uniqueness of Summer McIntosh and get his take on the next world record she could break at the upcoming world championships in Singapore.

