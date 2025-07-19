What Swimming Really Does to the Human Body | Your Body on Sport | Daily Mail

Swimmer's Daily

What Swimming Really Does to the Human Body | Your Body on Sport

Michael Phelps may have a ton of genetic advantages for swimming, but it’s his technique that makes him legendary. Swimming is like no other sport, feet no longer planted on the ground but trailing behind strong shoulders as you carve through the water. We met up with Evan and Scottie from Team New York Aquatics to find out how the swimmer’s body tackles its enemy, water, how that enemy fights back, and why swimming is the best sport for your body.

