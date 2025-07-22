Swimmer's Daily

Coach Fred Vergnoux on the Next World Record Summer McIntosh Will Set | No Cap | CBC Sports

by

rokur
in

We couldn’t say goodbye without asking Summer McIntosh’s coach Fred Vergnoux what he thinks the next world record she will break is and he definitely raised some eyebrows.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.