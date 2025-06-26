Stockton Diver Juan Heredia Finds Three Missing Hikers in Waterfall | FOX40 News

Swimmer's Daily

Stockton Diver Juan Heredia Finds Three Missing Hikers in Waterfall

A volunteer diver from Stockton, Juan Heredia, helped discover three hikers who went missing after jumping into a waterfall.

