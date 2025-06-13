Swimming With Sharks: Lewis Pugh’s Mission to Save Our Ocean | UN Environment Programme

For decades, sharks have been portrayed as killing machines.

However, it’s humans who kill an estimated 274,000 sharks every single day.

50 years after the movie Jaws hit the big screen, UN Environment Programme Patron of the Oceans @lewis.pugh is swimming 96km around Martha’s Vineyard to rewrite the narrative and challenge long-held fears about sharks.

To Save Our Ocean, we must protect its apex predator.