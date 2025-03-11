Swimmer's Daily

U of M Swimmers Aim to Make a Splash on the National Stage | WCCO – CBS Minnesota

by

rokur
in

Three women on the University of Minnesota swim team are getting ready to represent their school at the NCAA championships.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.