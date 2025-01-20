Teen Dies at Wappa Falls While Trying to Save Drowning Friend | ABC News

Swimmer's Daily

The father of a teenage boy who died while trying to save his friend from drowning has called for a notorious south-east Queensland swimming spot to be closed off.

