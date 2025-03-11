Swimmer's Daily

Keep Your Kids Safe This Summer With an Infant Swim & Rescue Certified Instructor | Local 4 News WHBF

by

rokur
in ,

Watching this video may take your breath away. This is 11-month-old Dekkie learning to float on his own. He’s one of many kids learning how to survive if they fall into the water… Thanks to our next guest who is an Infant Swim & Rescue Certified Instructor…welcome to the show Caitlyn Gustafson.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.