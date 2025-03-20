Drowning of Non-verbal Boy in Ballwin Highlights Water Safety | FOX 2 St. Louis

Swimmer's Daily

A non-verbal 4-year-old boy tragically drowned in Ballwin Tuesday night, according to the Ballwin Police Department, after previously being reported missing in the city. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 4, making it imperative for parents and guardians to focus on prevention strategies. FOX 2’s Mike Colombo shares more.

