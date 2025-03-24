Swimmer's Daily

Florida Woman Allegedly Drowned Dog in Airport Bathroom After Pet Denied Boarding, Police Say | FOX 35 Orlando

by

rokur
in

A Florida woman was arrested under suspicion of animal cruelty months after a dog was found dead in a bathroom at Orlando International Airport (MCO), according to the Orlando Police Department. New details in the probable cause statement allege that the woman did not have the proper documents that would allow her dog to board the plane.

See FOX 35 Orlando

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.