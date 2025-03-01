Swimmer's Daily

Guinness World Record for the Largest Number of Polar Swimmers in the Czech Republic | Sky News

by

rokur
in

Watch the Guinness World Record attempt for the largest number of polar swimmers.

For the record to be valid, there must be at least 1800 swimmers, and the water temperature must not exceed 10 degrees Celsius

