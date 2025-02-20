Swimmer's Daily

The Finnish Way to Enjoy a Sauna | BBC Global

by

rokur
in

Heta-Jemina Pudas is the owner of the only public bathhouse in Lapland where people ice-plunge straight in the Baltic Sea, not in a lake or a pool.

Pudas reveals all the secrets for a pleasant, healthy, and respectful Finnish sauna and ice-plunge experience, and dives deep into what to do and what not to do in the bath-house.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.