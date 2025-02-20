Swimmer's Daily

Cadaver Dogs Detect Possible Hit in Water; Forensic Expert Explains How Woman’s Body May Have Remain | 11Alive

by

rokur
in

Authorities intensify search efforts in Lake Oconee as new clues emerge, while a forensic expert sheds light on key details surrounding the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.